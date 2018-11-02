Troutville's new ladder truck to provide more service for county

TROUTVILLE, Va.- - A new ladder truck is now in service at the Troutville Fire Department. It made its debut Friday.

Last year, the department created a committee to make sure the truck would become a reality. It came all the way from East Chicago, Indiana.

It cost the county and town about $80,000. Crews expect it to help provide a higher level of service to all of southern Botetourt County, including Daleville.

"It's enhancing, our service delivery we provide. We can now have the ability to deploy this piece of apparatus without having to call from mutual aid from Roanoke city or Roanoke County," said fire chief Zach Beckner.

The truck can hold 300 gallons of water, and its ladder can reach more than 100 feet high.

