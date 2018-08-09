Tubes, ducks and even unicorns make their way down Roanoke River for flotilla

ROANOKE, Va. - Wednesday's cool weather made for a perfect night to float down the Roanoke River, and more than 100 people did just that.

A flotilla made its way from the Wasena Park area to Starr Hill Brewery by Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Roanoke Outside helped organize the event and told people to bring anything that floats, so they did it in tubes, ducks and even giant unicorns.

The organization said the float is a way to get Roanokers out enjoying the blue ways right in their own backyard.

