ROANOKE, Va. - Graffiti was found Friday at the memorial for a woman who was killed in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month in downtown Roanoke.

The graffiti reads "Turn Yourself In" in large, red letters on the side of the main Council of Community Services building at 502 Campbell Avenue SW.

The spot is where police say 58-year-old Linda Pierson was hit and killed by a truck. There have been no arrests so far, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Council of Community Services released a statement, saying, "We have deep sympathy for Ms. Pierson and her family. We understand we have a hurting community who continues to seek justice as the investigation remains ongoing. We welcome flowers, candles, balloons, and cards that have been placed at her memorial. However, we do not condone vandalism and destruction of property."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.