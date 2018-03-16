Twin Hoops Basketball Camp teams up with popular Gainsboro YMCA family weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Two local basketball stars are gearing up for one of the area's biggest basketball camps of the year, as Twin Hoops Basketball Camp will return to the Star City on March 24.

The camp has been a staple in the community for more than two decades, and in just over a week, 100 local kids will be hitting the court to learn about more than just basketball, but the importance of character development, self-esteem and teamwork.

Twin brothers Ramon and Damon Williams are William Fleming graduates, and in the late 1980s, the pair was one of the best scoring duos in VMI history. They ended their career at the college as third and fourth in all-time scoring. Since then, they've made it their mission to give back to the community they grew up in.

"We emphasize that if you put your mind to it, things can happen to anyone from anywhere," says Damon. "We were prime examples of what hard work is about. Put the work in, put the time in, and get rewarded for your efforts. We're hoping to teach these kids the same thing, that you can be whatever you want to in life."

This year, the camp is being incorporated into the Gainsboro YMCA's Father, Son and Family weekend. The Twin Hoops Basketball Camp will take place in the morning, followed by a community fair in the afternoon and the Father, Son and Family Banquet in the evening.

Damon and Ramon will serve as the keynote speakers for that event, talking about their time growing up in the Star City and the positive impact basketball had on their lives.

"They are natives of Roanoke" says Jonathan Pait, branch executive for the Gainsboro YMCA. "They grew up in our community, and they learned all of their values from this community. The fact that they're coming back and sharing it with some kids that may be very impacted by what they have to say is vital."

The camp is one day only and free for local third through eighth graders. The day is being sponsored by Freedom First and Member One.

For more on the basketball camp and how to sign up, click here. To learn more about the Father, Son and Family Banquet, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.