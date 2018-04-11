Two arrested in connection with Mountain Valley Pipeline demonstrations

BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. - Roanoke County police charged two individuals related to Mountain Valley Pipeline activities on Bent Mountain on Wednesday.

Stephanie Stallings Davis, 37, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was charged with interfering with property rights as police say she was interfering with permitted construction activities.

Zakaria Ismael Kronemer, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested due to an outstanding warrant for providing false identification to law enforcement as a result of an incident in Bent Mountain on Monday, April 9.

On Wednesday, there were about a dozen people, both local and individuals from out of the area, out in opposition of the pipeline activity.

Officers described the contact as civil, with no threats of violence or serious issues.

Police also say they were made aware of the flyer below being distributed that falsely uses the county seal and was not produced by Roanoke County government.

