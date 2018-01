Check out cable channel TLC's list of the healthiest school lunch plans in the country, in no particular order.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Two Botetourt County schools are closing early Wednesday due to a power outage.

Cloverdale Elementary and Read Mountain Middle will both close at 9 a.m.

Appalachian Power is reporting an outage that is affecting 1,700 customers in that area. There was an issue with the distribution line and crews are working to fix it.

AEP is estimating that power will be returned by noon.

