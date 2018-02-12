Two boys arrested for using BB guns to rob cab driver, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - Police officers arrested two boys they said used BB guns to rob a cab driver on Monday.

At 12:36 a.m. Roanoke police responded to 15th Street and Campbell Avenue for a reported robbery.

A cab driver told officers that he or she picked up two boys from a business on Church Avenue Southwest who were looking to go to a place in Southwest Roanoke.

As the driver approached 16th Street and Campbell Avenue Southwest, the driver felt a metal object pressed to his or her neck, which felt was a gun, according to police.

One boy demanded money from the driver while police said the other was in the back seat with what appeared to be a handgun.

The driver gave the two cash and they then ran away.

Officers found the two on 13th Street, next to Salem Avenue.

A search of the immediate area located two BB pistols, which looked like real handguns -- in the alley adjacent to where the pair was stopped, according to police

The driver was able to identify the two boys, who still had cash on them, according to police.

Both were charged with robbery and taken to Roanoke Valley Detention Center.

