Two dogs put down after falling from sixth floor of Roanoke parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities say they are investigating after two dogs went over a wall of a Roanoke parking garage.

Roanoke police say their Animal Protection Services Unit responded to the Carilion parking garage, in the 1400 block of Hamilton Terrace SE, to help Carilion police with a report that two dogs had gone over a wall on the sixth floor.

Police say both dogs lived close by and had escaped their enclosure. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the two dogs seriously injured in the parking lot next to the garage.

Authorities say both dogs were taken to Roanoke Emergency Veterinary Services and were met there by their owners.

Due to the severity of their injuries, each dog had to be put down.

Police say they will continue to investigate with Carilion police. They don't know yet if any criminal activity was involved with the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.