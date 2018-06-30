Two hospitalized with serious injuries after Roanoke County motorcycle crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Two people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County on Friday night.

At 8:01 p.m., a car and motorcycle crashed in the 4900 block of Plantation Road, according to Roanoke County police.

Police say the motorcycle's driver and passenger were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The roadway was blocked for about two hours after the crash.

The car's driver was treated at the scene by rescue personnel and released, according to police.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.