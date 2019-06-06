Two hurt in Salem car shop fire

SALEM, Va. - Two people are recovering after a fire in Salem.

It happened at Professional Auto on Kesslers Mill Road around 4:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived about five minutes after it was reported.

Flames were coming from the building.

Two people inside were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with burns.

There condition is unknown.

Salem Fire Chief John Prillaman also didn't know if they were employees or customers.

Prillaman said firefighters were able to save some of the employees' personal belongings from the business.

"They were very relieved. They could lose the building, but they didn't want to lose these documents and these photos," Prillaman explained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

