ROANOKE - Roanoke police say they responded to a home in the 800 block of Staunton Avenue Northwest around 3:18 Sunday morning.

That's near the Washington Park swimming pool.

Officers found two men inside the home suffering gunshot wounds.

They also found cartridge cases inside the home.

Roanoke Fire and EMS took them to Carilion Ronaoke Memorial Hospital.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

