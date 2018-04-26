Two organizations in our region are bringing awareness to child abuse

ROANOKE, Va. - You may have spotted pinwheels like these spinning across the Commonwealth-- they symbolize Virginia's abused children.

"The Pinwheels of Prevention are here to remind us that every child deserves a great childhood," said the director of development of Children's Trust, Christina Hatch.

At the Virginia Western Arboretum, 3,500 pinwheels were placed as symbols for child abuse prevention earlier this month by volunteers. Through sales and fundraising, Children's Trust has raised $40,000 that will be used for educational programs on preventing and addressing child abuse.

"One of the classes we offer teaches parents and children what child abuse is, and personal body safety. So it goes towards those classes, and last year we taught over 4,000 children through these programs," said Hatch.

Family Services of the Roanoke Valley serves as a partner with Children's Trust, and workers there say they have seen a new issue occurring.

"What we are seeing is an increase in our referral because of the opioid crisis that is happening, because more caregivers are struggling with addiction and they have less coping skills required when dealing with children," said child therapist of Family Services Jennifer Amateis.

Family Services says there are key signs of abuse that include change in sleeping patterns, increase in nightmares, irritability and aggression.

Family Services uses play therapy to assess if a child has been abused and offers free programs for caregivers and parents to learn more on abuse and treatment.





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.