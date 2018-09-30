Two people injured after Sunday morning shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning in Roanoke that left two people injured.

A Roanoke police spokesperson said officers responded to a large disorder and report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Virginia Avenue Northwest around 3:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and an adult female with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police have not made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

