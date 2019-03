BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 11 at Arch Mill Road in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers say a pickup truck crossed the center lane at Route 11. It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

Both people were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending.

