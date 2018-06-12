Two Roanoke Valley men charged with child sex crimes

BEDFORD, Va. - Two 25-year-old men face multiple charges as part of an ongoing investigation by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Roman Marshall, of Salem, was arrested and charged with one count of solicitation of child pornography and three counts of use of a communications device to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Torian Robinson, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of use of a communications device to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

