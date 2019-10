ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Two crashes on I-81N in Roanoke County are causing delays.

At mile marker 134, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. All northbound lanes are closed. The southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed as of 6:17 p.m., according to VDOT.

At mile marker 139.4, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. All northbound lanes are closed as of 6:26 p.m., according to VDOT.

