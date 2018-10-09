Two taken to hospital after shooting in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Two people are in the hospital after police say there was a shooting in Southeast Roanoke Monday night.

Roanoke police say the incident happened at a home in the 900 block of Jamison Avenue just before 7:45 Monday night.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Authorities say the two were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and the condition of the two people is unknown at this time.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.

