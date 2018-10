ROANOKE - Roanoke city police are on the scene of what appears to be a two-vehicle crash in downtown Roanoke.

The crash happened at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Second Street. One vehicle was turned over on its drivers side.

Motorists should avoid the area. Police are redirecting traffic from the intersection.

The conditions of the drivers are unknown.

