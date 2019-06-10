Two wanted, one in custody after Roanoke shooting after parking spot spat

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted men after a shooting that sent three people to the hospital last month.

Police are searching for Anthony Barnett, 32, and Lamar Barnett, 34. Both men are from Roanoke and each is charged with malicious wounding by mob and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.

A third man, Floyd Harris, 39, also of Roanoke, faces the same charges and is already in custody.

The charges all stem from a May 29 incident when witnesses told 10 News that the shooting followed a fight over a parking spot at Bob and Cheryl's Restaurant.

After the aggressor left, he came back with more people and got the other person to come outside, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know.

