Uber Eats makes its way to Roanoke, promising faster food delivery

ROANOKE, Va. - At long last, Uber Eats is coming to Roanoke.

Starting Thursday, Uber drivers can deliver food right to your door.

This is part of Uber Eats' goal to expand to cover more than 70 percent of the US by the end of this year. The platform launched in 2014 and has been popular in larger cities since then.

Restaurants can upload their menus, get set up, and start taking delivery orders with a self-signup tool.

The Uber Eats app is free to download.

