UBU honoring owner of Clean Sweep 23 for her community service work

ROANOKE, Va. - The owner of a cleaning service company in the Roanoke Valley is being recognized for her selfless acts of making sure others don't go without. Debbie McGeorge is like a member of the 10 News family.

She owns and operate Clean Sweep 23. The company is in charge of keeping more than 100 buildings sparkling, including the WSLS 10 News station. She says it wouldn't be possible without her team.

"Those guys are always dependable. I can't even remember the last time we missed a day of service in any building," said McGeorge.

When's she not supervising, she's helping to provide for others in the community.

"When it's Thanksgiving we like to pass out turkeys. We want to make sure some of the kids have bicycles. We just did the Easter egg hunt at Pilgrim Baptist Church," said McGeorge.

And the giving comes from her experiences as a young child in Roanoke.

"So it's important to give back where I came from. I grew up on Wells Avenue as a child. We depended on some services as well," said McGeorge.

McGeorge is getting the community service award Friday at this year's UBU Honors. There about 25 other honorees.

She was nominated by people who see her acts of kindness.

Antonio Hash is the founder of UBU Gospel Entertainment. The red carpet award show honors people in the star city for their contributions to others.

"A lot of times people get recognized on a national platform. It's people directly in our city who never get recognized for the things that they do. Unselfish, extraordinary people," said Hash.

Hash started UBU in 2013. The first show was at New Century Church on Melrose Avenue, then the Jefferson Center and now Berglund Center.

“I was watching another award show live and I was like we need that same opportunity here,” said Hash.

Debbie says doing for others holds a special place in her heart and she doesn't do it for recognition.

"It's just amazing. It makes my heart smile. I just can't put words to it. It's awesome," said McGeorge.

UBU Honors is Friday night. The Red Carpet starts at 6 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Military veterans of all branches will be recognized at the show. They are asked to submit a picture and will get a free ticket to the event.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.