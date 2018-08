ROANOKE, Va. - There is good news for job seekers in the Roanoke Valley.

UnitedHealth Group is looking to hire around 60 people for full-time customer service positions within the company.

UnitedHealth hosted a job fair Tuesday and is hosting another one Wednesday for interested applicants. If you can't make it to the job fair, you can apply online.

The job fair runs Wednesday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. at the UnitedHealth location on Thirlane Road.





