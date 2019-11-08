UnitedHealthcare to host virtual job fair to hire 70 new employees in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - UnitedHealthcare is hosting a virtual job fair in hopes that it can hire 70 new employees in the Roanoke area.

The company is looking to hire customer service care coordinators who will help customers across the country who are covered or who are interested in enrolling in UnitedHealthcare Medicare or Medicaid.

During the virtual job fair, candidates will have the chance to talk with recruiters and hiring managers to learn more about the positions and working at UnitedHealth Group.

All positions will be full-time and employees will have the flexibility to work any eight-hour shift during the normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Candidates who are hired can start training in the new year.

The event will be on Nov. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Those interested in the noon to 2 p.m. session can register here. Anyone interested in the 5 to 7 p.m. session can register here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.