Up to 250 jobs, at least $20 million coming to Botetourt County thanks to wind project

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - An agreement between the commonwealth and Virginia's first onshore wind project is set to create up to 250 jobs and at least $20 million in tax revenue in one local community.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Apex Clean Energy announced the commonwealth has agreed to buy the output of Rocky Forge Wind. The wind project, owned by Apex, is located in Botetourt County and is expected to be operational in 2021.

"This is a historic day in the Commonwealth — not only has Virginia signed the largest state contract for renewable energy in the country, this agreement also includes 75 megawatts of energy from Virginia's first-ever onshore wind farm," said Northam.

According to Apex, Rocky Forge Wind will create up to $25 million in total tax revenue for the state and Botetourt County, up to 250 jobs during construction, about seven longterm operations and maintenance positions, displace 65,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually and power up to 20,000 homes -- meaning the project could potentially power all of Botetourt County.

According to the Rocky Forge Wind website, the project will have up to 25 wind turbines, with each turbine being able to power between 600 and 900 homes.

This agreement will get the commonwealth closer to reaching its goal of procuring at least 30% of the electricity required by the state's agencies and executive branch from renewable energy sources by 2022.

The commonwealth is now also one step closer to its target of powering 30% of Virginia's electric grid with carbon-free electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

