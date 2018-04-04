UPDATE: Police say Roanoke man had child with him during chase, crash

VINTON, Va. - UPDATE

Vinton police have named the man who is accused of driving into a house after a brief chase Tuesday afternoon.

Roanoke resident Randy Allen Niday, 41, is charged with with felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony attempt to elude law enforcement, felony possession of a firearm, felony possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine, felony child endangerment, felony property damage, driving while license suspended, and operating a vehicle without liability insurance.

The child endangerment charges stem from the fact that police say Niday had a 13-year-old family member in his vehicle at the time of the pursuit and crash.

No one was hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY

Vinton police have a man in custody after they say he drove into a house during a brief chase Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:45 p.m., a Vinton police officer started a traffic stop on a white 1997 Dodge Ram in the 800 block of Morrison Avenue.

The pickup truck instead went west on Morrison Avenue and then continued on Polk Avenue, crossing North Blair Street and crossed through a yard, where it hit a home in the 300 block of Elm Street, according to police.

The driver tried to run away but was arrested.

A second person, a juvenile, also ran away, but later returned to the scene. The juvenile was turned over to a guardian.

Police say there were no injuries related to this incident, which remains under investigation.

Charges are still pending at this time, according to police.

