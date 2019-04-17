Fugitive from justice arrested as US Marshals Service operation closed I-581 in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - One person is in custody after a tractor-trailer was pulled over on Interstate 581 in downtown Roanoke Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service received a collateral lead that a fugitive from justice was spotted in a specific vehicle heading for Roanoke, according to Acting Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Davis.

The suspected vehicle was located on Interstate 581 near the Elm Avenue exit and was pulled over by officers from the marshal’s office, Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Virginia State Police.

During that time, the investigation temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 581.

Law enforcement officials searched the tractor-trailer.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody, according to Davis. He was the only person taken into custody.

Davis was not able to elaborate on the charges the suspect faces, but the lead was a tip from another law enforcement agency in Eastern Virginia.

