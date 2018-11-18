US Sen. Mark Warner visits Virginia Women's Conference

ROANOKE, Va. - US senator Mark Warner came to the Virginia Women's conference with a strong message.

“We've brought together women across the state, not in the political context, but to talk about challenges and how we can have more women representation at every level of political office,” Warner said.

The Virginia Democrat said the conference, which grows every year, is a chance for women to meet, network and gather resources from a variety of agencies.

“For me, it's a really exciting time to hear from folks about the challenges and successes,” Warner said.

Women got to participate in workshops, a resource expo and networking opportunities.

Dolores Darnell, a participant, described her experience at the conference as encouraging and empowering.

“There’s so much energy in the room and to know that females are in control and can hear themselves with knowledge and dignity is great,” Darnell said.

Darnell believes women make for great leaders.

“I do believe women are better leaders. I think we are more into empathy and understanding of the folks that we lead,” Darnell said.

Warner said he hopes more women will choose to get involved with their community, their state and our country.

