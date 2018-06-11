Utility scams increasing with warmer weather

ROANOKE, Va. - The Better Business Bureau is warning you to be on the lookout for utility scams.

With the warmer weather, they're starting to pop up more and more.

Scammers call pretending to be a power company, threatening to shut off the power or the air conditioning unless someone makes a payment immediately.

Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Virginia, said utility companies won't do that, so if it happens to you, do your research first.

"You’ve got to make that secondary call where you directly contact whoever this person on the phone says they are because every year they do it and every year unfortunately people fall victim to it," Wheeler said.

Utility company imposters may also show up at your door, claiming your electric meter isn't working properly and needs to be replaced immediately. If this happens, make sure you ask the worker for identification.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.