Vacant house catches fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a vacant house in Roanoke County on Tuesday morning.

A caller reported a fire at a single-story house in the 3200 block of Carvins Cove Road around 6:40 a.m. That's in the Masons Cove area.

No one had lived in the house for six to eight months, according to a Roanoke County Fire & Rescue spokesman. No one was hurt.

Carvins Cove Road is closed to traffic. Authorities are detouring drivers onto Absalom Smith Road.

The house is still burning. It is a total loss.

The fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

