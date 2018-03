ROANOKE, Va. - A winter storm warning prompts Valley Metro to operate its bus system under a snow route schedule.

The schedule will start tomorrow morning, according to the city's website.

The website also says the city will aim to clear 95% of the snow from major streets and Valley Metro bus routes within a day after snowfall ends.

The schedule is posted on the city of Roanoke's website.

