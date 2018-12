Screenshot of AEP's power outage map as of 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2018

ROANOKE, Va. - The Valley View Mall in Roanoke was without power after a crash Friday night, according to an AEP spokeswoman.

Teresa Hamilton-Hall with AEP told 10 News that the crash on Orange Avenue has knocked out power for 1,200 customers.

Power has since been restored to the mall.

Crews are working on the problem and AEP expects to be able to get power restored to about 500 customers by 7:30 p.m.



