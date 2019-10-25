Vaping products accepted at Drug Take Back events Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - There's a new aspect to National Prescription Drug Take Back events happening Saturday. Vaping products can now be dropped off.

Health officials want to make sure that children don't use them, and that nicotine is disposed of properly.

In the Roanoke Valley, these events have recently averaged about 2,000 pounds of drugs collected. The Western Virginia Water Authority began hosting them to encourage people not to flush their medication down the drain.

It said the events have been successful.

"There's a lot of medicine out there that people have that they need to get rid of, but it also shows us that people care about their community and they care about their environment," public relations manager Sarah Baumgardner said.

There are many locations across southwest Virginia where medication can be dropped off. 10 News compiled a list here.

At locations in the Roanoke Valley, people can receive lockboxes, to make sure other people don't have access to their medications, and disposable bags to use when getting rid of them.

More than 35,000 pounds of medication has been collected since 2010 during these events in the Roanoke Valley alone.

Some law enforcement agencies and pharmacies have permanent drop-off locations.





