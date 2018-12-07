VDOT, Appalachian Power crews preparing for weekend snow storm

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Preparations are underway across the region for the snowstorm.

At Virginia Department of Transportation Headquarters in Roanoke County, the plows are on and the salt is poured, gearing up for the approaching winter weather.

"We're ramping up our pretreatment operations. We're putting on that layer of brine on many of the major roads throughout the region," said Jason Bond, a VDOT spokesperson.

Once the storm hits, VDOT crews will be on 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear. In a plowable event, Bond said it is important to be patient.

"As long as the snow continues to fall, we will be on the interstates and major routes. It will be a while before we get to those neighborhood and secondary roads," said Bond.

Busy days here at headquarters means crews are going into this storm with all the tools they can use. But no matter how much they prepare, travel is likely to be tricky during the snowstorm. That's why VDOT is asking drivers to stay home if possible. To keep up with road conditions and traffic incidents during the storm, VDOT recommends checking 511 Virginia.

"We're asking folks if you don't have to be out on Sunday going into Monday please avoid travel. That helps keep you safe as well as keep our drivers safe," said Bond.

From plowing to power, Appalachian Power is preparing for a busy weekend of its own. The forecast heavy wet snow can cause many downed trees and power lines.

"Right now, all of Appalachian Power's employees are on alert. Beginning tomorrow morning, we will start moving contractors and assessors into those areas expected to be impacted by the storm," said Teresa Hamilton Hall, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power.

Additional crews from Ohio and Indiana will arrive on Sunday.





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.