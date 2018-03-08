VDOT gears up for anticipated snowstorm

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation has been watching the forecast closely.

As part of their preparations for the anticipated snowstorm this weekend, crews spent the day putting blades onto their snow plows.

Spokesperson Jason Bond of VDOT is encouraging people to monitor the forecast this weekend, especially for those who are traveling.

“VDOT can pre-treat the roads up to 48 hours before a storm, but rain may prevent them from doing this, as the storm may start as rain, and transition to snow,” Bond said.

Another particular concern is that college students will be returning from spring break, so heavier-than-usual traffic is expected.

Bond encourages people to minimize being on the road during the peak of the storm.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.