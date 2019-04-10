VDOT goes orange to promote work zone safety awareness

ROANOKE, Va. - People across the commonwealth wore orange Wednesday to spread awareness about safe driving in work zones.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to limit distractions in cars, especially as spring and prime road construction season gets underway.

They have signs up at the Virginia Museum of Transportation and in front of Valley View Mall on 581 to remind everyone about work zone safety.

"When you come up on those orange barrels and orange cones and now our portable rumble strips, you might want to stop and pay attention to the road in front of you and make sure that you're driving safely," VDOT spokesperson Jen Ward said.

Ward said the majority of accidents in the Roanoke area are rear-end crashes, likely caused by distracted driving.

