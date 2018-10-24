VDOT hosting meeting to discuss Interstate 81 improvements, possible funding sources

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to hear your concerns about Interstate 81.

On Thursday, an I-81 corridor improvement plan meeting will focus on recommended improvements. One possibility is the addition of an extra lane on the interstate between Troutville and Christiansburg. Officials will also talk about possible funding sources such as a fuel tax increase or tolls.

The meeting will also have a public comment period.

"The meeting is a great opportunity for people to provide input on the study. It's really important that we hear from folks that drive 81 every day and understand the issues," said Jason Bond, VDOT spokesman.

Before that meeting, VDOT will be hosting its fall transportation meeting for the Salem District where information about local Smart Scale projects will be presented.

The I-81 improvement meeting starts Thursday around 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View.

You can also offer comments through email at va81corridorplan@oipi.virginia.gov.

