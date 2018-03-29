VDOT proposes roundabout for busy Roanoke County intersection

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants your input on a proposal to construct a roundabout at a busy intersection in Roanoke County.

The department plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Routes 311 and 419 at Hanging Rock.

"Roundabouts actually improve efficiency of intersections, they help with traffic flow and they're actually safer than traditional intersections," said Jason Bond, a VDOT spokesperson.

The roundabout would replace the traffic light at the intersection.

The project would include additional upgrades to the area, including building pedestrian crosswalks to connect to the Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail.

"The project will also include improving and resurfacing the nearby park and ride lot, as well as some bike lanes that will be added around the intersection," Bond said.

Ten News learned that the transportation department's Salem District has plans for nine roundabouts in the area. Currently, 15 roundabouts are open and one is under construction.

On Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Roanoke Valley Regional Fire/EMS Training Center located at 1220 Kessler Mill Road in Salem, VDOT is hosting a public, open house hearing about the proposed roundabout. The public is invited to take a look at the proposed project and share comments and suggestions on it.

You can find more information about the project here:

http://virginiadot.org/projects/salem/route_311_and_route_419_roundabout_-_roanoke_county.asp

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.