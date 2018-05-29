VDOT repairing flood-damaged roadways in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to clear and repair roadways that were flooded this weekend.

A VDOT spokesperson said crews were out Tuesday doing their best to make roads passable, but the rain may slow things down. Right now, crews are just focused on making roads drivable -- a full cleanup of debris will be done after.

On Tuesday, crews were out in full force in Roanoke County on Sugar Loaf Mountain Road where the rains destroyed the pavement. As of now, that road is still closed, along with Stoney Brook Drive in Roanoke County.

For a full, updated list of roads closed in this area, click here.

