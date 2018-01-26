VDOT: Safer, cheaper guardrails coming to I-581 in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - We've covered several serious crashes along 581 and that's why you may have noticed strips of dirt or gravel in the median near the Valley View exit. Those stone mow strips are the first step in a safer trip for travelers.

The guardrail will soon be installed along a portion of Interstate 581 in Roanoke -- between Liberty Road and Peters Creek Road.

"This is really about improving safety and reducing the severity and frequency of cross-median-type crashes," said Jason Bond, VDOT spokesperson.

The project has a big price tag, $900,000, but VDOT officials say it's a small price to pay to make the highway a little safer.

"This particular location does have a history of cross-median-type crashes," said Bond.

And yes, there is a lot of history here. 26 cross-median crashes have happened on that stretch between November of 2012 and December of 2017.

"In comparison to traditional guardrail, this type of high-tension cable guardrail actually stops vehicles better," said Bond.

High-tension cable guardrail can only be used in relatively flat areas. That's why it is only being installed on a portion of 581. It is also less expensive and easier to maintain than regular guardrails.

VDOT expects the guardrails to be completed by late spring.



