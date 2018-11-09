VFP Inc. to buy Cox Communications building in Cave Spring

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - VFP, Inc. announced Friday morning that it is buying the Cox Communications building near Tanglewood Mall.

VFP creates custom, modular and prefabricated structures. The company is planning to move its corporate headquarters to the Roanoke County location by the end of the year.

The facility on Fallowater Lane is almost 50,000 sq. ft. and served as Cox Communications' main office in Roanoke. Cox will continue to have office space there, through a leaseback agreement.

