Victim hospitalized, man charged after authorities say fight led to stabbing in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A man is in the hospital and another has been arrested after the pair got in a fight in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to Roanoke police.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Elm Avenue SW right before 10 p.m. for a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found people gathered around a man on the ground who had severe wounds on his side.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where authorities say he is in stable condition.

Officers identified Caryl White, 24, after speaking with witnesses and found that White and the victim know each other and started arguing. The argument led to a physical fight.

Authorities say White ran away after stabbing the victim.

While trying to find White at his last known address, officers were dispatched to a disorder in the 100 block of Campbel Avenue SW. The person involved in that incident was identified as White.

White was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and brandishing. An emergency protective order was served.

