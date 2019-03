ROANOKE, Va. - Mission BBQ is honoring Vietnam Veterans Day on Friday.

Vietnam War veterans can enjoy a free sandwich at any location. As always, Mission BBQ will play the National Anthem at noon.

March 29 marks the day when the last combat troops withdrew from Vietnam.

There is a Mission BBQ at the Towers Shopping Center in Roanoke.

