Vietnam War veterans honored at Salem VA Friday

SALEM, Va. - Vietnam veterans were recognized for their service on Vietnam Veterans Day in the Roanoke Valley on Friday.

A pinning ceremony was held at the Salem VA Medical Center in honor of our veterans and their families.

Veterans that served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 received a 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War lapel pin and proclamation signed by the president of the United States.

"Especially important today because of the soldier climate, because there are young men and women all over the world, as you know, that are serving just as honorably as we did," said Ronald Burdett, a Vietnam War veteran.

The Vietnam War commemoration makes no distinction between veterans who served in the U.S., in a theater of war or were stationed elsewhere during those 20 years. All answered the call of duty.

