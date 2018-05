ROANOKE, Va. - Grammy winner Vince Gill is coming to Roanoke this summer.

The country music star will perform at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Friday, August 10. Some of his well-known songs include "When I Call Your Name" and "Go Rest High on that Mountain."

Tickets start at $59.50. They go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

To order tickets, click here, call 1-877-HTB-TIXNow, or stop by the box office.

