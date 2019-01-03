Vinton antique jewel thief now in jail, police say

VINTON, Va. - A 31-year-old Roanoke man is in jail, charged with stealing items from a Vinton antique store.

On Dec. 15, 2018, officers with the Vinton Police Department responded to a burglary call at Cornerstone Antiques.

Someone had broken into the business after hours and stolen cash, jewelry and sterling silver items, according to police.

The approximate value of the items stolen was $3,000.

The investigation led Vinton detectives to Matthew David Morris.

On Wednesday, Morris was arrested on charges of burglary, grand larceny and three counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

He was taken to the Roanoke County Jail.

