Vinton brewery uses trivia night to collected more than 1,400 food items to donate

VINTON, Va. - Twin Creeks Brewing collected more than 1,400 food items at its trivia night this week!

Andy Bishop, the owner of Twin Creeks Brewing Company, said the brewery met people from the Ronald McDonald House Charities at a Vinton Chamber of Commerce event this winter. The brewery didn't realize the Ronald McDonald House needed food items.

After some discussions, the brewery decided to incorporate bonus points for its weekly trivia night for food items brought in, Bishop said.

This week was the end of the brewery's first quarter. Bishop said all points went to the overall standing for the quarter -- two points for each food item.

More than 1,400 food items were accepted for the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia's food pantry, according to Bishop.

Twin Creeks Brewing Company

Twin Creeks Brewing Company

"We are very proud to have partnered with the (Ronald McDonald House) and to be able to support families who need a bite to eat while their kids are in the hospital fighting so hard," Bishop said. "All the participants thought the idea was great and each team brought in a bunch of food. We will definitely do this again."

Bishop added that one team brought in 401 items.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.