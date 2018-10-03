Vinton family recovering after serious Route 460 crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Vinton family is breathing a sigh of relief after one of their young sons was released from the hospital after a serious car crash on Route 460.

Sarah Deemer and her two boys, 4-year-old Dakota and 16-month-old Caleb, were badly hurt when the Jeep they were in was hit Friday by a large truck in front of the Bonsack Kroger.

Family members say Caleb has since been released from the hospital.

His older brother is still in critical condition after undergoing brain surgery, but has started to open his eyes for the first time.

Deemer family/Provided

The boys' mother is still in a lot of pain but she is recovering.

A GoFundMe has been set up and so far, more than $4,800 has been raised. If you would like to donate, click here.

