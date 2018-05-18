VINTON, Va. - The Vinton Grapes and Grains Festival is Saturday at the Vinton War Memorial from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The name was changed from the VInton Wine Festival to highlight that beer vendors will be set up.

More than a dozen wineries and breweries will be there, as well as food trucks, and craft vendors.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Tickets include a wine festival glass and tastings.

Non-taster tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the gate.

