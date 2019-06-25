Vinton Kroger to get more than $3.7 million face-lift

ROANOKE, Va. - A local Kroger is getting a major face-lift that is set to debut in fall of 2019.

The Kroger on 915 Hardy Road in Vinton is undergoing more than $3.7 million in renovations in efforts to make the store more efficient and to add more organic choices.

The renovation will bring a growler bar with 12 beer taps and 16 wine varieties for sale. Customers will also be able to have growlers filled on site.

As a part of the remodeling process, Kroger is hiring about 20 employees and is contracting three local companies to complete upgrades to the store, including Roanoke-based F&S Building Innovations as the general contractor.

“We’re excited to bring a fresh look and feel to our customers and we thank them for their patience during the renovation process,” said Bruce Molnar, store manager of the Vinton store. “The changes coming are not only functional but fun and we can’t wait for everyone to see what essentially will be a brand-new store.”

The 82,862-square-foot store will not change size as a result of the renovation and will remain open during the renovation process.

