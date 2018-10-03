Vinton leaders move one step closer to public bus changes

VINTON, Va. - Town leaders are one step closer to making bus service more efficient in Vinton.

Tuesday night Town Council and staff met to discuss updates to the plan, looking specifically at two routes. Eliminating some stops and adding others would save about $25,000. Leaders said it would also make the bus routes more effective for riders.

A public hearing was scheduled for Tuesday night, but no one showed. Leaders, however, weren't too worried about the lack of turnout.

"We've gone through a long process and no one showing up tonight, I think that's an indication that most of the folks involved got plenty of information at the three meetings we've had so far," Vinton Mayor Brad Grose said.

Town Council will vote on this later this month. After that, it will be taken to Valley Metro for final approval.

